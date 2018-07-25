Greene King plc (GNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.78 ($7.71).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Greene King from GBX 500 ($6.62) to GBX 520 ($6.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Greene King from GBX 450 ($5.96) to GBX 430 ($5.69) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Greene King traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.15), reaching GBX 518.20 ($6.86), during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 951,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 1-year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 768 ($10.17).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported GBX 62.70 ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63 ($0.83) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Greene King had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands segments. Its retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

