Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,484 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Great Western Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.67% of Great Western Bancorp worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,439,000 after acquiring an additional 359,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. 4,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,034. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $46.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

