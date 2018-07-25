Great Western Bancorp (GWB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWB opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $46.03.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GWB shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $46.00 target price on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

