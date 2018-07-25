Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Great Southern Bancorp opened at $60.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $849.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $52,756.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $36,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 23,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,230 shares of company stock worth $180,067. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

