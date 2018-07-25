Granite Oil Corp (GXO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Granite Oil traded down C$0.02, hitting C$2.92, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,424. Granite Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.97.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Granite Oil had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

