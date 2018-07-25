Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Holdings Lifted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction makes up approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Granite Construction worth $24,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of Granite Construction traded down $1.88, reaching $51.54, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,104. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.