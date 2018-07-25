Granite Construction (GVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

NYSE GVA traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 489,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.77 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.64%. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

