Granite Construction (GVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.
NYSE GVA traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 489,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.
