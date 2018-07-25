GrandCoin (GDC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $395.00

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One GrandCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GrandCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $395.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.01055070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004941 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004888 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014065 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005856 BTC.

About GrandCoin

GrandCoin (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . GrandCoin’s official website is grandcoin.info

GrandCoin Coin Trading

GrandCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GrandCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GrandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

