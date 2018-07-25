Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,017,319 shares, a growth of 0.4% from the June 29th total of 4,999,134 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,238,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

GTE stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 563,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 229,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 211,973 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.