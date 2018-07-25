Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GT shares. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

