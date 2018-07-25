Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 231,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber opened at $21.68 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.