Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News stories about Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital BDC earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5151622693081 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC traded up $0.07, reaching $18.77, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $19.75.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 58.88% and a return on equity of 8.11%. equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

