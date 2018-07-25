GoldPieces Price Tops $0.0606 on Major Exchanges (GP)

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One GoldPieces coin can currently be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. GoldPieces has a total market cap of $73,981.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldPieces has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldPieces alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.02991990 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015759 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000978 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006011 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003003 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003697 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001338 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GoldPieces (GP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. The official website for GoldPieces is goldpieces.net . GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPieces should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldPieces Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldPieces and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.