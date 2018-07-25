GoldMaxCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (GMX)

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. GoldMaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMaxCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One GoldMaxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018859 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002089 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000948 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About GoldMaxCoin

GMX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMaxCoin is gmxcoin.org

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMaxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

