Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades OMV (OMVKY) to Buy

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. OMV has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

