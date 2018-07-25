Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 154,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.37. The stock had a trading volume of 202,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,682. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

