Golar LNG (GLNG) vs. Tidewater (TDW) Financial Analysis

Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golar LNG and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tidewater 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golar LNG presently has a consensus target price of $36.86, indicating a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Tidewater.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golar LNG and Tidewater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $143.54 million 18.73 -$179.70 million ($1.47) -18.09 Tidewater $129.21 million 6.06 N/A N/A N/A

Tidewater has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golar LNG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tidewater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Golar LNG pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. Golar LNG pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG -73.05% -7.10% -2.73% Tidewater -409.22% -116.17% -49.56%

Summary

Golar LNG beats Tidewater on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 6, 2018, Golar LNG Limited, together with Golar LNG Partners LP and Golar Power Limited, owned and operated a fleet of 26 vessels, including 18 LNG carriers, 7 FSRUs, and 1 FLNG. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

