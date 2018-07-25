GMP Capital (GMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.64

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 6260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. GMP Capital had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of C$75.30 million for the quarter.

GMP Capital Company Profile

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

