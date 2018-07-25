GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Trading Down 10.1%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares were down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 1,320,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 685,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $718.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.43.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M James Barrett sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $169,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Hahn sold 19,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $348,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,983.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 467,338 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,282,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 351,600 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 561,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 317,932 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

