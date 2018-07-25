Globalstar (GSAT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a net margin of 172.06% and a return on equity of 145.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,666,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,894,000 after buying an additional 6,272,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,490,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 4,345,876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4,802.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,301,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,254,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,584,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,104,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 32.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 3,976,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 976,355 shares in the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

