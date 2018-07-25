Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $55.94 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.0% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

