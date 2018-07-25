GlaxoSmithKline plc Plans Dividend of GBX 19 (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GlaxoSmithKline traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19), hitting GBX 1,542.40 ($20.42), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,007,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 348.10%.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.61) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($57,910.92).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,790 ($23.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,750 ($23.16) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,595.45 ($21.12).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

