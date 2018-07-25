GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,750 ($23.16) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($17.21) to GBX 1,450 ($19.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,705 ($22.57) to GBX 1,780 ($23.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($18.53) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,595.45 ($21.12).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,556.80 ($20.61) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 348.10%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

