Gladstone Land (LAND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.36

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 2466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter. Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of March 31, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.57 per share.

