Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Receives $88.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 305,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $431,117.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $209,006,625.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,669 shares of company stock worth $11,367,482 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 27,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 76,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 922,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 81,763 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 86,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

