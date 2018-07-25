Getty Realty (GTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of GTY opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.48. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.43 million. equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Getty Realty by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.