GeoPark (GPRK) versus QEP Resources (QEP) Head to Head Analysis

GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of QEP Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of QEP Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GeoPark and QEP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $330.12 million 3.66 -$24.22 million ($0.31) -65.03 QEP Resources $1.62 billion 1.73 $269.30 million $0.77 15.30

QEP Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QEP Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -2.45% -1.90% -0.35% QEP Resources 8.51% 4.66% 2.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and QEP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 QEP Resources 1 6 8 0 2.47

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. QEP Resources has a consensus target price of $13.02, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given QEP Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than GeoPark.

Summary

QEP Resources beats GeoPark on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 684.7 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

