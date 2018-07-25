General Motors (GM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors updated its FY18 guidance to ~$6 EPS.

NYSE GM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. 428,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,858. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 407.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

