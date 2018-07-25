General Motors (GM) Position Lowered by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 407.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

General Motors traded down $1.91, hitting $37.57, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,066,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,858. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.05). General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.