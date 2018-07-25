General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,083,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,436 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in General Mills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,067 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 705,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in General Mills by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening bought 6,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

