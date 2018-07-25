General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Sells 14,601 Shares

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 14,601 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $204,414.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Finance Co. Common Stock alerts:

On Friday, July 20th, Neil Gagnon sold 8,509 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $119,126.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Neil Gagnon sold 196,344 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $2,183,345.28.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Neil Gagnon sold 14,223 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $157,875.30.

On Monday, June 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 15,952 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $177,226.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). General Finance Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 285.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 218.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.