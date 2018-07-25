General Dynamics (GD) Announces Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

GD traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $200.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,907. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.19.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

