GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $916.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.01051550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004971 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004876 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005968 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014063 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 158,882,060,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.