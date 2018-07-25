Gateway Advisory LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,776. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $118.23 and a twelve month high of $144.18.

