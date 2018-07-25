GAP (GPS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gap’s growth strategy focused on growing its Old Navy and Athleta brands looks promising. Moreover, the company’s efforts to boost digital and mobile offerings, alongside improving product acceptance bode well. Notably, the company has an impressive surprise history as it delivered earnings beat in four of the last five quarters. Also, it marked sixth straight positive sales surprise in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Further, comps improved for the sixth straight quarter due to continued strength at Old Navy and growth at Banana Republic. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Further, the company is witnessing softness across its namesake brand due to operational issues related to timing of inventory, breadth of the product assortment and shortage of gaps in certain categories. These factors are likely to continue hurting the brand’s comps in the second quarter. Of late, estimates have been stable.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPS. UBS Group began coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on GAP to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised GAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. 76,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,966. GAP has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $32,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,760,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,314,018.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

