GameLeagueCoin (GML) Price Hits $0.0128

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One GameLeagueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameLeagueCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. GameLeagueCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00041353 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00317348 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00065964 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Coin Profile

GML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. The official website for GameLeagueCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0 . GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin

Buying and Selling GameLeagueCoin

GameLeagueCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

