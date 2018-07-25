Gain Capital (GCAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gain Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gain Capital stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.09. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

In other news, Director Alex Goor purchased 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $79,006.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,208.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens sold 21,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $176,508.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $205,202 and have sold 75,604 shares valued at $628,308. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

