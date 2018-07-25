FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Boosted by William Blair (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $109.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $91.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $131.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 12.28. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $6,823,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

