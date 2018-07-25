FY2019 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Co (NDLS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Noodles & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Noodles & Co from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “$11.80” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Co from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Noodles & Co opened at $11.55 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $485.26 million, a P/E ratio of -577.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.37 and a beta of -0.49. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Susan Daggett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $71,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.