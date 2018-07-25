FY2018 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Increased by William Blair (POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of Pool opened at $156.91 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pool has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 34.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 176.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hart Melanie Housey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $517,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,701 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,512 shares of company stock worth $4,776,350. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

