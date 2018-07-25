FY2018 EPS Estimates for McDermott International Raised by KeyCorp (MDR)

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of McDermott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “$17.66” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. McDermott International had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $607.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

MDR opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. McDermott International has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.87.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in McDermott International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDermott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in McDermott International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 769,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in McDermott International by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

