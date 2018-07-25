FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Issued By Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Shares of Umpqua opened at $22.61 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.