Funko Inc (FNKO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FNKO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

FNKO stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

