Funko (FNKO) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.78.
Funko opened at $17.83 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $867.20 million and a PE ratio of 59.43. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
