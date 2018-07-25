Funko (FNKO) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Funko opened at $17.83 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $867.20 million and a PE ratio of 59.43. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.64 million. Funko’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

