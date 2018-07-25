Fred Alger Management Inc. Sells 13,915 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Fred Alger Management Inc. reduced its position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $86,938.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics opened at $28.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.68% and a negative net margin of 33,807.37%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

