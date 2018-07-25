Fred Alger Management Inc. Grows Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 297.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,023,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4,463.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 469,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 315,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics opened at $40.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,839,248.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $145,606.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,674 shares of company stock worth $2,173,615 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

