Fred Alger Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,000 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.55.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $444.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $151,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $123,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,482 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

