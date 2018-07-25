Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $319,000 in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 209,006 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,800,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,739.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $440.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.67 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

