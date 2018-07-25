Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $359,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 71.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Amplify Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters opened at $42.04 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

