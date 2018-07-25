Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 13,100 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies opened at $28.67 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.70. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Sims sold 30,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $901,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

